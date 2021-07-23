Luke Combs pays for the funerals of three fans who died at music festival

ABC/Eric McCandless

Luke Combs paid his respects to the three fans who died at Michigan’s Faster Horses Festival by paying for their funerals. Combs was one of the festival’s headliners.

ABC affiliate WXYZ in Detroit reports that the three victims — identified as Kole Sova, 19, Dawson Brown, 20, and Richie Mays Jr., 20 — were found deceased inside a trailer at the campgrounds. Authorities believe they died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a nearby generator.

A representative for Combs confirmed the “Beautiful Crazy” singer handled the victims’ funeral expenses but declined further comment.

No foul play is suspected at this time. Authorities say that, in addition to the deceased, two other men were found in critical condition at the trailer and remain hospitalized. Authorities told WXYZ another woman was found deceased on the grounds but don’t believe her death is related to the incident.

Combs was one of the headliners for the three-day music festival, which takes place at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. In addition to Combs paying the funeral expenses, the Michigan Center Athletic Boosters set up a GoFundMe page to cover medical costs and set up “future scholarships in honor of Dawson, Kole and Richie.” The campaign has raised over $62,000 as of Friday morning.

