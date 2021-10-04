Luke Combs offers teaser of romantic song, “The Kind of Love We Make”

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Luke Combs brings the romance in the unreleased song, “The Kind of Love We Make.”

The superstar sent fans into a frenzy when he shared a video of him and some of the co-writers performing the song acoustically, while sitting on a sofa. Luke leads the way on the song that finds a couple cancelling their plans for a romantic night in that includes candles and music.

“The way your body’s movin’/Keep doing what you’re doing/To me all night long/Writin’ our love song/Girl I’m only trying to have you/Let the passion take us to a higher place/Making the kind of love we make,” Luke sings.

“You can’t make a bad song I swear,” one fan praises, while another urges, “How fast can I get a recording of the full song? I crazy love it!!!”

“The Kind of Love We Make” is one of many songs Luke says he has penned over the past year and a half. He’s sharing the track as his current single, “Cold As You,” climbs the charts.

