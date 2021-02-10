Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton and more part of CMHOF’s ‘American Currents’ exhibit

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is showcasing country music’s modern landscape with the American Currents: State of the Music exhibit.

Opening on March 12, the updated annual exhibit spotlights the artists who have made a significant impact on the genre over the past year, featuring artifacts from artists including Luke Combs, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Miranda Lambert, Gabby Barrett, Mickey Guyton, Rissi Palmer, Ashley McBryde and hit songwriter Casey Beathard.

Legendary stars such as the late John Prine, who passed away from complications due to COVID-19 in 2020, and retired Grand Ole Opry announcer Eddie Stubbs will also be featured, along with bluegrass artists Billy Strings, who collaborated with Luke on “The Great Divide,” and Sister Sadie.

Fans will also see video clips documenting significant moments in the genre in 2020 from Dolly Parton, Maren Morris, The Chicks and more.

“As a museum, we document and report on country music history – past and present. Each year through the American Currents: State of the Music exhibit, we explore the music and events that helped to shape it,” explains CMHOF CEO Kyle Young. “Amid a global health crisis, a renewed push for social justice, and more, the powerful role of country music and the stories told through it remained constant.”

The exhibit is on display until February 6, 2022.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.