Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton + more will perform on the American Idol finale

ABC/Eric McCandless

Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton and Sheryl Crow are among the guest stars who’ll hit the stage during the American Idol Season 19 finale, which takes place Sunday, May 23.

People announced the all-genre, all-star lineup this week, also including acts like Macklemore, Chaka Khan, Fall Out Boy and Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac. All three of the show’s judges — Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry — will also perform.

The special finale episode will follow the season’s three finalists as they vie for the title of American Idol champ. Before whittling the remaining contestants down to three, the show’s top four contestants will each perform this Sunday, May 16.

Those four would-be Idol champs are Chayce Beckham, Casey Bishop, Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler. Another country-leaning contestant, Caleb Kennedy, was scheduled to perform in what was originally supposed to be the Top 5 episode. However, Caleb left the show this week after an old social media post surfaced featuring him alongside a friend who was wearing what appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan uniform.

In addition to performing for the finale, judge Luke Bryan will take the stage this Sunday night, too. He’s performing his new single, “Waves.”

