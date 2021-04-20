Luke Combs looking ahead to new music: “Album 3 here we come”

ABC

Luke Combs is looking ahead to new music and live shows.

Though he didn’t take home any trophies at the ACM Awards, he’s gearing up for his third studio album and the return of live concerts.

“Had a great time at the @acmawards…0 for 3 but we’ll get ‘em next time,” he shares on Instagram. “Thanks to my wife, my team, my family, and most importantly you, the fans, for all that you do for me. Album 3 here we come. Live shows here we come. See y’all real soon.”

Luke is currently working on his third studio album, which will follow his wildly successful sophomore project, What You See Is What You Get, and his 2017 debut, This One’s for You.

What You See includes the five consecutive #1 singles “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” “Even Though I’m Leaving,” “Does to Me” featuring Eric Church, “Lovin’ on You,” and “Better Together.”

Luke’s current single, “Forever After All,” included on the deluxe edition, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, is also climbing the charts and is inside the top 15 on country radio.

