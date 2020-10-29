Luke Combs lights up streaming charts with deluxe album

Sony Music Nashville

Luke Combs continues to break records.

With his latest project What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, the deluxe edition of his chart-topping 2019 album What You See is What You Get, the superstar continues his reign as the first country artist to reach number one on Apple Music’s U.S. Top Albums chart.

He previously achieved the feat in November 2019 when What You See Is What You Get was released.

Additionally, Luke scored the most first-day streams for a country album on Apple Music and broke the record for biggest first-day streams for a country song with one of the album’s new songs, “Forever After All,” which debuted at #1 on the platform’s Daily Top 100: Global Songs chart.

Luke also raced up the charts on Spotify, having the biggest opening day streaming numbers for a country album, with “Forever” also pulling in the most first day streams for a country track by a solo artist.

What You See Ain’t Always What You Get features five new songs in addition to the original track list including “Forever After All,” “Cold As You,” “The Other Guy,” “My Kinda Folk” and “Without You” featuring The Highwomen‘s Amanda Shires. It was released on October 23.

What You See is up for Album of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards, one of Luke’s six nominations. The winners will be announced when the show broadcasts from Nashville on ABC on November 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

