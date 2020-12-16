Luke Combs keeps it real for the holidays: It’s family traditions and "getting drunk… is also cool"

ABC

Just like practically everyone else on the planet right now, Luke Combs is figuring out what Christmas will look like this year, during the time of COVID-19.

It’s a special one for the North Carolina native, his first since marrying longtime girlfriend Nicole Hocking back in August.

“[We’ll] hopefully have, you know, both sets of our parents in town,” he predicts, “and my wife’s sister, I think. And that’s usually what we do, you know, keep it small.”

“My mom’s side of the family always has a big Christmas party in Charlotte,” he continues, “and me and my wife always go to that every year, too. So, a couple traditions — that’s really it — we like to keep.”

While larger gatherings may not be possible in 2020, Luke has plenty of those that live in his memory.

“We were always very family-oriented in that sense when it came to the holidays,” he recalls, “so I have a lot of fond memories of growing up with my cousins and, you know, hanging out with my grandparents and my aunts and uncles.”

“And that’s the thing I think I look forward to most about the holidays,” he reflects. “It’s not, you know, getting gifts or, you know, getting drunk… which is also cool.”

“But, you know, I think just hanging and seeing people you hadn’t seen in a while and catching up with them, I think, is what I look forward to the most,” he adds.

It’s a theme Luke continues in “Better Together,” the latest in the string of hits from his sophomore album to be making its way up the chart.

By Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.