Luke Combs hints that he wrote a “d*** good song”

Luke Combs welcomed the new year by sharing that he was working on his third studio album, and it appears he is making good on that promise.

In a recent Instagram post, Luke shared that he went on a retreat with some friends, including frequent songwriting collaborator Ray Fulcher, with whom he co-wrote “When It Rains It Pours,” “Even Though I’m Leaving” and other hits, and hints that new music was part of the experience.

“Man what a week. Don’t get much better than this. Good friends, good food, and good hunting. Even wrote a d*** good song,” he teases in the caption.

The latter remark drew excitement from fans in the comment section, particularly from one fan site that questioned, “A Luke Combs song? Or a song for someone else?” to which the superstar himself replied, “song for me.”

While fans will have to wait and see what the new track is, Luke’s current single, “Doin’ This,” is inching its way toward the top 30 on country radio.

