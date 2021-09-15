Luke Combs had a personal connection to Loretta Lynn’s Hometown Rising concert

Chris Hollo

Luke Combs was one of the numerous artists who participated in Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising concert. The star-studded show was planned by Loretta Lynn to raise money for those affected by the devastating floods in Middle Tennessee last month.

Luke, who sang “Forever After All” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart” at the show reveals it was Loretta who called him personally to ask him to participate — a request he knew he could not deny.

“I live in midwestern Tennessee myself… and I started seeing all the devastation that happened out where I live,” Luke shared from stage. “When I got the call from Loretta, I said ‘Whatever I need to do, I’m there. I want to help.’”

Luke was joined by Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, BRELAND, Little Big Town, Chris Janson and Brittney Spencer for the show, which was held at the Grand Ole Opry.

A final tally of money raised has yet to be announced. Two autographed show posters netted $20,000, while a guitar strap signed by Keith and his wife, Nicole Kidman, raised $75,000. All proceeds go directly to the United Way of Humphreys County.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.