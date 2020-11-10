Luke Combs grateful for success ahead of CMAs: "I can’t believe all the things that have happened to me"

CMA

Luke Combs is one of the most nominated artists at the 2020 CMA Awards, and he feels a deep sense of humility in the accomplishments.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the multi chart-topper was asked which award of the six awards for which he’s nominated he wants more: Entertainer of the Year or Album of the Year, for What You See Is What You Get.

“That’s a loaded question. I feel like either one,” Luke admitted. “I feel like I was never supposed to make it this far in the sense of I can’t believe all the things that have happened to me have happened to me. I think just doing anything like this is incredible. So just being nominated is great.”

Luke is also nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, and two appearances in the Song of the Year category: for “Even Though I’m Leaving,” and as a co-writer on Carly Peace and Lee Brice‘s “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

Luke will perform “Cold as You,” one of the bonus tracks on the deluxe edition of What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, during the CMA Awards broadcast tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Cillea Houghton

