Luke Combs gave Ashley McBryde a custom bar cart as an end-of-tour gift, and her reaction was priceless

ABC

Kindred musical spirits and frequent tour mates Luke Combs and Ashley McBryde wrapped up the What You See Is What You Get tour together in 2021, and as a “thank you” to his opening act, Luke gave Ashley something special.

“Luke Combs built and gifted me a bar cart, and here is my reaction to seeing it,” Ashley wrote on TikTok, along with expletive-ridden video footage of her response the first time she saw her present.

“Oh s***. Oh s***!” the “Girl Going Nowhere” star exclaimed as she walked into the room and saw the cart and Luke standing beside it. As the reality set in, Ashley dissolved into laughter before going up to give her tour boss a hug.

Luke then gave her a tour of the cart, which features a lighted sign of her name and logo. Of course, the country superstar thought of everything, and set the bar cart up with all the fixings: It’s got cutting boards, a remote to control the light and a fridge stocked with what appears to be Truly Hard Seltzer.

“You’re the best,” Ashley replies at the end of the video, as Luke counters, “No, you’re the best.”

For his part, Luke recently reflected on the massive tour, which took two years plus and plenty of ups and downs to complete. He ended by saying that he was putting the “finishing touches” on his third studio album.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.