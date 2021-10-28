Luke Combs buys Grand Ole Opry tickets for an FFA chapter full of kids — then surprises them backstage

Larry McCormack/ABC

Luke Combs treated a group of young agricultural students to the night of a lifetime earlier this week, when he scored them free tickets to his sold-out Grand Ole Opry show, and even invited them backstage for a meet-and-greet.

It all started on Twitter, where a teacher reached out to Luke ahead of his scheduled Opry show.

“I have my Willows CA FFA Chapter here in Nashville tonight, and they are DYING to see you at the Grand Ole Oprey!” the teacher said. “We tried to get tickets, but our kids can’t afford it. I so wish I could give them this gift because they idolize you.”

Luke saw the message and replied, telling the kids that he’d be sure to get them into the show. “Tickets are on me! Y’all have fun tonight,” he wrote.

But that’s not all: The “Forever After All” hitmaker dropped by before the show, surprising the crew of students with a meet-and-greet and a chance to take a picture. The Opry shared the special moment on its social media.

“I just wanted to come in and say thanks for being able to make it,” Luke told the students. “…I just wanted to come in and say that was actually me talking to y’all [on Twitter.]”

A current CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee, Luke has a long track record of using social media to interact with his fans and brighten their days. Recently, he surprised a North Carolina school teacher with free school supplies.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.