Luke Bryan’s “Waves” coasts for a second week at #1

Luke Bryan‘s hit single, “Waves,” is enjoying a second week at the top of the charts. The song, from his latest Born Here Live Here Die Here album, is one from the record that he didn’t write, but he knew right away that he wanted to include it on the project.

“’Waves’ is a song about kids falling in love during the summer and just all the images and everything about just how beautiful that summer love is and how the emotions just keep coming in waves,” Luke previously said of the song, which was written by Ryan Hurd, Chase McGill and Zach Crowell. “‘Waves’ is kind of a play on words, and I feel in love with the song the second I heard it.”

Luke is spending much of the remainder of the year on the road, on his Proud to Be Right Here Tour. He will take a break this week for his Farm Tour, which kicks off on Thursday, September 9, in Marshall, WI.

