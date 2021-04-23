Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2022 sells out during the pre-sale

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Tickets for Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2022 were supposed to go on sale to the general public on Friday, but there’s been a change of plans: The event has already sold out in record time during the pre-sale, which began on Wednesday.

The pre-sale offered returning Crash My Playa attendees and Luke’s fan club members the first chance to access tickets. But 24 hours before sales were supposed to open to the public, all tickets had been claimed.

That’s the fastest sell-out of any Crash My Playa in the event’s seven-year history, though all of the previous six festivals eventually sold out too. Fans still hoping to head to Crash My Playa next January can join a waiting list for tickets.

Crash My Playa 2022 is set to take place January 19-22 at Mexico’s Moon Palace Cancun. Along with two headlining sets from Luke, Jason Aldean will also join the party to perform on one of the four nights. An additional headliner, plus a full schedule of performers and activities, will be announced in the coming months.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.