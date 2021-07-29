Luke Bryan’s boys have impeccable manners, and the singer says he’s got his wife to thank

ABC/Eric McCandless

This December, Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline will celebrate 15 years of marriage. It’s a feat they’ve accomplished by always having fun together, the star tells People in a new cover story interview.

“We just have a ball in life and have a ball with our kids,” Luke explains.

That’s no surprise to fans who follow either Luke or Caroline on Instagram. Their household is filled with pranks, from their annual holiday tradition of “Pranksmas” to their newest routine, the “Summer of the Goose.”

But despite all the goofy family fun, Luke adds that it’s also important to the couple to set a positive example for the kids they’re raising, including their sons –13-year-old Bo and 10-year-old Tate — and college-aged nephew, Til.

“I can’t take my children anywhere where someone does not compliment them on their manners and behavior, and that is one thousand percent her art,” Luke explains. “…She’s always said, ‘My children are gonna know how to act and be respectful.’”

Part of what makes the couple’s relationship work so well is the fact that they know how best to support each other. For his wife, Luke says, that means letting her know that her hard work as a mom is noticed and appreciated.

“I try to let her know when those moments happen, because that’s a big thing,” he adds.

