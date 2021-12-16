Luke Bryan’s about to be a great-uncle: His niece, Jordan, is expecting a baby boy

ABC

He’s a singer, American Idol judge, and now, he’s great-uncle Luke: Country superstar Luke Bryan is celebrating the exciting news that his niece, Jordan, is pregnant with a baby boy.

Jordan and her husband Clint shared their big news on Instagram, including video footage of a gender reveal where the couple found out they’re expecting a son. Another snap in the series shows a cake with blue buttercream inside, and a gold topper reading “Oh baby.”

In the comments, Luke’s wife Caroline shared her excited with a blue heart emoji, writing “I’m still emotional.” Meanwhile, his mom LeClair said, “His Great Grandma is going shopping tomorrow.”

Jordan is the oldest child of Luke’s late sister, Kelly. Both Kelly and her husband, Ben, died when their three kids were young: Jordan was 20, her sister Kris was 16, and the youngest of the family, Til, was just 13.

Luke and Caroline stepped in to provide a parental role for the three kids after they lost their parents, and they’ve remained close to the children well into their adult lives. Back in September, Luke walked Jordan down the aisle at her wedding.

