Luke Bryan will make “Waves” on the American Idol stage this Sunday night

ABC/Randy Holmes

Country star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan will take the stage during Sunday night’s episode of the show, performing his new single, “Waves.”

The song is the fifth single off of Luke’s Born Here Live Here Die Here album, and arrived as one of six new tracks on the singer’s April 2021 deluxe edition of the project. Originally, the album came out in August of 2020.

Previous singles are “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Wants Tonight,” “One Margarita” and “Down to One,” all of which have topped the country radio charts. “Waves” seems poised to continue that hot streak, as it’s nearly inside the Top 20 after just five weeks at country radio.

Luke’s performance on Idol will take place during the show’s usual 8PM-10PM ET Sunday night timeslot on ABC. The show follows Luke along with his co-judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as they mentor another round of would-be superstars, ultimately crowning one the season champ. This season of Idol runs through May 23.

