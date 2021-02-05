Luke Bryan unleashes “Country Does,” the first new track off a just-announced upcoming deluxe album

UMG Nashville

Luke Bryan took to Facebook Live with some big news to share on Thursday evening, announcing that he’s planning to release a deluxe version of his latest album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, on April 9.



The new project will add six new songs to the album’s track list. Luke explained that due to the unexpected downtime he had during the COVID-19 pandemic, he found himself spending more time creating and selecting new music.

“With COVID and everything, we had some extra songs that we were able to write and record, so you know what, it was the perfect time to put together six new songs,” the singer explained.



He then went on to play two of the new songs. The first one, an ode to small-town living called “Country Does,” he introduced as a track that “is just about the way I was brought up…and the first time I heard it, it was something I knew I had to go in and record.”

On the heels of that announcement, Luke released the studio version of “Country Does,” which is available now, and which fans will automatically receive when they pre-order or pre-save the deluxe version of Born Here Live Here Die Here.



The other new song Luke previewed was a “big ol’ summer song” called “Waves.” He closed out his performance with a live rendition of his current single, “Down to One,” which is currently a Top 5 hit.



