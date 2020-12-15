Luke Bryan shares family memories in "Build Me a Daddy" fan video

UMG Nashville

Luke Bryan sees the meaning of family through the eyes of his fans in a new video for his song, “Build Me a Daddy.”

The superstar called on his loyal fanbase to send in photos and clips of family memories for the special video that includes photographs of fans with their dads and father figures.

Among the heartwarming footage is a vintage photo of a young tot driving in a truck with his father at the wheel, along with many father son and daughter fishing adventures, as Luke narrates “Could you build me a daddy/Strong as Superman/Make him ten feet tall with a Southern drawl/And a crooked smile, if you can.”

Military veterans, blended families and a dad posing with his two young daughters wearing T-shirts that say “Awesome, powerful, smart, confident, thanks to dad” are all represented in the reflective video.

“It was really special looking through the photos submitted of your father figures,” Luke shares on Instagram.

Though not officially released as a single off his 2020 Born Here Live Here Die Here album, “Build Me a Daddy” did crack the top 40 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart this summer.

By Cillea Houghton

