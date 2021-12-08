Luke Bryan shares a sweet, “goofy” tribute to his wife Caroline on their 15th anniversary

ABC

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, are celebrating 15 years of marriage today, and the singer celebrated with a social media tribute that showcased the couple’s signature mix of sweetness and humor.

“Happy 15 Anniversary to my love,” Luke wrote alongside a selfie of himself and Caroline in the stands at a football game. “Don’t know how you put up with my goofy a**. I love you to the moon and back.”

Anniversary or no anniversary, both members of the busy couple still have to work: Caroline’s guest hosting on the E! Talk show Daily Pop today, and she replied to Luke’s anniversary message with a joke about their busy schedules.

“Happy 15th!” she commented. “Maybe we’ll see each other at some point today. Love you!”

Earlier this year, the country star couple remembered their first meeting in My Dirt Road Diary, a documentary about Luke’s life and career. They met as college students at Georgia Southern University at a bar called Dingus, and Luke describes the occasion as “love at first sight, college magic.”

They married in 2006, and share two sons, Bo and Tate.

