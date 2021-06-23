Luke Bryan shares a “raw look into my life” with five-part docuseries, ‘Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary’

ABC

Luke Bryan fans will get an unprecedented look inside the singer’s journey to stardom in a new, five-part docuseries, called Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, which premieres this August. Ahead of release day, you can check out the trailer now.

“The devotion and support of my fans are the reason I have made it this far in my career,” explains Luke of his decision to put out the series. “Life can be tough, and the past 15 months have been very difficult for everyone. I hope in sharing this raw look into my life that it may be an encouragement to others. Through the heartaches, triumphs can come.”

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary features exclusive interviews with those closest to the country superstar, like his wife, Caroline, and mother LeClaire, as well as home videos from Luke’s younger days.

The singer executive-produced Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary alongside Kerri Edwards and Ryan Schmidt. Fly High Films’ Michael Monaco also executive produces and directs.

All five episodes of the series will stream for free on August 6 on IMDb TV, which is Amazon’s streaming service.

