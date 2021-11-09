Luke Bryan says the return of fans to the CMA Awards will “elevate the energy of the show”

Jim Wright

After a year of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Luke Bryan couldn’t be more excited to have fans back in the audience at the 2021 CMA Awards.

Through his career as an entertainer, Luke knows the power of a live audience. That’s why he’s thrilled that the 2021 show will welcome back a live crowd, with COVID-19 protocols in place.

“To be back in the room with country music fans in there watching the ‘oohs,’ the ‘aahs,’ the excitement, the anticipation, the screams, the cameras going off, the flashes. That’s what we get hypnotized by as singers and songwriters and performers,” he shares. “So having the fans back will certainly elevate the energy of the show because nobody does that better than the country music fan.”

The country superstar will step into the role of host for the first time at the 55th annual ceremony, where he’s also set to perform and is nominated for Musical Event of the Year as a collaborator on Jordan Davis‘ “Buy Dirt.” The show airs this Wednesday, November 10, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

