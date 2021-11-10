Luke Bryan says the CMA Awards offer a “microcosm of many flavors of music”

Connie Chronuk/ABC

As Luke Bryan gears up to host the 2021 CMA Awards, he’s looking back on the moments that make the show special.

For the chart-topping singer, the diverse performances are an important part of the experience, offering viewers an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding into each artist.

“If you’ve never seen the CMA Awards, first of all, pray for the guy hosting, and sit back and enjoy an example and microcosm of many flavors of music,” Luke observes. “Sit back and enjoy the realness and the relatability and the stories of the songs that you’re hearing and the uniqueness of the artist and how the artist gives you where they’re from, who they are through their music.”

Additionally, Luke notes that among his favorite CMA Awards memories is when Chris Stapletoncatapulted from a behind-the-scenes songwriter into a superstar following his performance of “Tennessee Whiskey” with Justin Timberlake at the 2015 ceremony, a moment he says captures the essence of the show.

“I always love the breakout moments, the moments where a star is born. I never will forget [the] Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton moment that really put Stapleton on the map,” he shares. “Those are the things why you want to turn on the TV and watch stars be born, watch the way the show honors America and country music and how those two work so great together.”

Luke will take the stage as both the host and a performer when the CMA Awards air this Wednesday, November 10, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

