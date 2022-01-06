Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Maren Morris among the 2022 RodeoHouston entertainers lineup

ABC

The 2022 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo announced its entertainers lineup this week, and the nearly-month-long event is packed with big names across all genres.

As usual, country music will be well represented at this year’s RodeoHouston. The event kicks off in late February with a performance from Texan and rodeo alum Cody Johnson, and concludes with a show-stopping March 20 performance from George Strait.

In the meantime, A-List country acts like Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw and Maren Morris will grace the stage. Also set to perform are Jon Pardi, Kane Brown, Parker McCollum, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Chris Stapleton and Brad Paisley.

Other star entertainers include pop superstar Gwen Stefani, Christian pop duo For King & Country, Mexican norteño group Los Tucanes de Tijuana, R&B singer-songwriter Khalid, and legendary rock act Journey.

This year’s event is taking place February 28-March 20. It’s the 90th anniversary of RodeoHouston, and nearly half the performers will be making their debut on the festival stage.

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting January 13 at 10 a.m.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.