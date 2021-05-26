Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Young join second round of CMT Music Awards performers

CMT

CMT announced the second round of performers for its upcoming CMT Music Awards on Wednesday.

Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini have all been announced as performers. Continuing the trend that emerged when the first batch of performers was announced, the lineup now features even more star-studded country duos and cross-genre performances.

Those include Chris Young and Kane Brown, who currently have a duet single out called “Famous Friends.” Breland will take the stage with Mickey Guyton; they recently released a duet version of Breland’s song, “Cross Country.” Also, Jon Pardi and Lauren Alaina — who’ve teamed up more than once in the past, most recently for Lauren’s single “Getting Over Him” — will join forced onstage during the show.

Other collaborative performances feature Carrie Underwood inviting contemporary Christian group NEEDTOBREATHE to the stage. Lady A, Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett will perform together too, alongside Paul Klein from pop group LANY.

In addition to her performance with Breland, Mickey has already been announced as performing what is likely to be one of the most anticipated duets of the night, with soul legend Gladys Knight.

The 2021 CMT Music Awards will take place Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m., broadcast live from Nashville. Nominees were announced earlier this month, with Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert — both of whom have already been announced as performers — clocking in as the most-mentioned artists, with four nominations apiece.

In addition to their performing duties, Kane and Kelsea will co-host the show. Additional performers and presenters are set to be revealed in the weeks ahead. Fan voting is currently open.

