Luke Bryan is looking “Up” in his new single

Luke Bryan speaks to the heartland of America with his new single, “Up.”

With lyrics crafted around the word “up,” the song opens with Luke singing about rural farmers waking up at sunrise to tend to the land, followed by a verse about a young man riding around a small town in a hand-me-down truck and another verse about running up the scoreboard during a Friday night football game.

“Up in the sky/ There’s a guy/ Looking down on us/ Looking up our whole life/ Raised up right/ In a town nobody knows/ What a way to grow up,” Luke sings with conviction over an anthemic melody.

“‘Up’ is a song that just checks all the boxes for a country song to me. It talks about what I love and what’s dear to me. About my home and my faith,” the Georgia native explains in a statement. “Add to that the fact that the songwriters used just a simple word as ‘up,’ to create so many images is pretty special.”

“Up” is the sixth single off Luke’s most recent album, 2020’s Born Here Live Here Die Here. Each of its predecessors have reached #1 on the country charts: “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Wants Tonight,” “One Margarita,” “Down to One” and “Waves.”

The new single will officially be released to country radio on October 11.

