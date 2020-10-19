Luke Bryan is "Down to One" in new single

ABC/Gavin Bond

One is the luckiest number in Luke Bryan‘s new single, “Down to One.”

The consistent hitmaker takes a down-to-earth tone with the track off his most recent album, Born Here Live Here Die Here. The song finds Luke in his familiar setting in the back of a truck bed, falling in love under the moon and starlit sky as the clock strikes 1 a.m., getting down to that last Bud Light and one defining kiss.

“Down to one beautiful smile/I was done with the girl I want/Straight falling in love/Right there that night/Down to one,” the Georgia native croons in his southern drawl.

“From the first time I heard this song I could not get it out of my head. The melody just roped me in. Excited to officially have #DownToOne as my next single,” Luke shares on Instagram.

“Down to One” follows the American Idol judge’s 25th number one hit, “One Margarita.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.