Luke Bryan is "Down to One" at the top of the country charts

Luke Bryan is back at the top of the country charts.

The Georgia native reigns at #1 this week with “Down to One.” It’s the latest hit off his 2020 album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, following previous chart-topping singles “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Wants Tonight” and “One Margarita.”

Luke is releasing a deluxe edition of the album that debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and #5 on the Billboard 200 with half a dozen new songs including titles “Country Does,” “Drink a Little Whiskey Down” and “Bill Dance.” It arrives on April 9.

The superstar singer has also scored nominations at the 2021 ACM Awards for two of the night’s biggest prizes — Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year for Born Here. The show airs April 18 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

