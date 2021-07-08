Luke Bryan is bringing the farming life to fans with a new video series this summer

ABC/Eric McCandless

Fans might know Luke Bryan best as the country superstar onstage at his annual Farm Tour, but there’s another side of the singer that his audience doesn’t see as often: The guy who wakes up at sunrise and heads out to tend to his own plot of Tennessee land.

Now, viewers can get a look at life on Luke’s farm in his new mini-video series, a collection of approximately 25 one-minute long videos that will air twice a week through the summer. The series is a partnership with agriculture equipment maker Fendt, and features Luke’s Fendt 724 Gen6 tractor.

Topics for the videos range from serious to silly. In one, Luke ranks the farming skills of fellow country star Blake Shelton, while another finds him reflecting on the significance of farmers both in a national context and in his personal life.

The series is called Rise Before Sunrise with Luke Bryan, and true to its name, you’ll have to wake up on farming time to catch the clips right when they air: Each one goes up at 6 a.m. ET.

Luke’s video series lasts until September, which is also when his 2021 Farm Tour starts. The trek launches September 9 at Statz Bros. Farm in Wisconsin, followed by stops in Iowa, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio. The Farm Tour wraps at Kubiak Family Farms in Michigan on September 18.

In the meantime, fans can catch Luke on his Proud to Be Right Here tour, which begins in July.

