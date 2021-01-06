Luke Bryan gets emotional in American Idol promo: “This is the first time just someone singing made me cry”

ABC/Stewart Cook

American Idol will return to ABC for its 19th season next month, and it just might be the show’s most emotional season to date.



The show will be extra special this time around, in part because it marks Idol’s return to full-scale — but COVID-safe — production after being affected by the pandemic in 2020. Then, of course, there’s the simply fact that fans and artists alike have been deeply missing live music during quarantine.

The show’s judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, certainly aren’t immune to the magic of a powerful voice, either. In fact, according to a promo clip shared in advance of the premiere, Luke even gets misty-eyed watching one contestant audition.



“This is the first time just someone singing made me cry,” the country star says during the emotional moment.



2020 has been a wild ride for the “One Margarita” superstar, whose current single, “Down to One,” is currently inside of country radio’s Top 20. He’ll return to his role as judge on Idol when the show resumes on February 14 on ABC.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.