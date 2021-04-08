Luke Bryan gave Katy Perry’s baby a BB gun: “It just seemed to be the right gift”

ABC/Eric McCandless

Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, last August, and she got quite a welcome-to-the-world present from her superstar mom’s American Idol co-star, Luke Bryan.

During an appearance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Luke explained that he picked his unlikely baby gift — a Daisy-brand BB gun — in honor of the newborn’s name.

“It just seemed to be the right gift,” Luke told show host Jimmy Kimmel with a grin.

Back in February, Katy spoke about the BB gun, and other baby gifts she’d received, during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance of her own. At the time, the singer tactfully commented that Luke’s gift had been very thoughtful, and on-brand for who he is.

“Us judges, we stay true to who we are,” she joked.

But Luke knows that the superstar couple are unlikely to ever let baby Daisy handle the BB gun herself, even when she gets older. “That’ll never see the light of day,” he said during his recent appearance.

