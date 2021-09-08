Luke Bryan fills in for late brother-in-law by walking his niece down the aisle

Luke Bryan was beaming with pride when he walked his niece, Jordan Cheshire, down the aisle at her wedding, filling the empty spot left behind by his late brother-in-law, who passed away in 2014.

Taking to Instagram recently, the wedding planner shared the magical moment of the country crooner escorting Jordan, 26, and rubbing her hand as they glided down the aisle. Bryan, 45, even took a moment to adjust his niece’s veil, so she looked perfect before walking up to Clint Eudy, her future husband, at the altar.

The couple married at the Troubadour Golf and Field Club in Tennessee.

“So many hard working hands over many months, and 20 days on-site led to THIS magical moment,” planner Emily Clarke Events wrote in the caption. “This is why we do what we do!”

In their Instagram stories, the planner also revealed that Luke also danced with his niece to Phil Collins‘ “You’ll Be in My Heart” and consoled her during the emotional tribute.

Bryan and his wife Caroline helped raise Jordan and her two brothers after both their parents passed away. His sister, Kelly, unexpectedly passed away in 2007 and his brother-in-law, Ben Lee Cheshire, died of unknown causes in 2014 at age 46.

Jordan was 19 when her father died. Her brothers, Kris and Til were 16 and 12, respectively.

The American Idol judge previously opened up to People about staying strong for his niece and nephews, telling the outlet in July, “I’ve had so many tragedies in my life…Maybe [my brother] Chris and Kelly and Lee have moved some puzzle pieces around to make my life so fortunate. When I say my prayers at night, I have to say, ‘Thank y’all for looking after us down here.'”

