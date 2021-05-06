Luke Bryan dances his wife’s bad mood away in a sweet new video: “We’re dancing it out”

ABC/Randy Holmes

Sometimes, you’ve just gotta dance your way out of a bad day — even if you’re a famous country music couple.

Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, posted an adorable video to social media this week, showing how her musical husband helps her get over a bad day. “I was a big grumpy cat this morning. He annoyed me until I laughed…works every time,” she wrote.

In the clip, Luke slow-dances with an unimpressed Caroline as their dog looks on from the floor beside them. “Caroline’s having a bad morning; we’re dancing it out,” Luke explains to the camera.

The couple are well-known among fans for their signature pranks, which they often document on social media. They even bring the silliness to the holiday season with an annual family tradition called The 12 Days of Pranksmas.

Recently, they also co-starred in a new ad campaign for Jockey underwear.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.