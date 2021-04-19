Luke Bryan credits family for getting him through “challenging” COVID-19 experience

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Luke Bryan is opening up about his battle with COVID-19.

Ahead of the ACM Awards on Sunday, Luke revealed that his wife, Caroline, served as his caregiver while quarantining at home in Nashville with the virus, which he says presented him with “challenging” symptoms.

“Certainly the key to feeling better for having COVID was I was very fortunate to not have a long, long set of symptoms and stuff…It was still quite challenging for a couple of days, but thank God for certainly, health, Luke shares with People.

“There were times when Caroline was nursing me back to health, so I was certainly amazed to move through that,” he continues. “And now, looking back on the past going into a year and a half, the main thing that’s got us through is certainly your friends and your family and praying that everybody can see the side of certainly this pandemic.”

Luke announced on April 12 that he was sitting out of the first live episode of American Idol this season due to testing positive for COVID-19, with original AI judge Paula Abdul filling in for him.

Luke returned to American Idol on Sunday night — the same night he was awarded Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards in Nashville. The country superstar accepted the award virtually while in Los Angeles.

