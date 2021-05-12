Luke Bryan books a Las Vegas residency for February 2022

Jim Wright

Luke Bryan is among the all-star acts heading to Las Vegas for a residency at the brand-new venue The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. This week, he announced six dates for February 2022.

In a statement, Luke says he’s excited about his first-ever headlining Vegas residency, especially when it comes to crafting a show that will put a creative new spin on his touring set list.

“When I saw the renderings and all the state-of-the-art technology that The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas was offering, I just knew this was a place I had to headline,” he says. “I am already working on ideas and set lists for these shows and can’t wait to get in front of the fans on this new playground where I can create a fun and super high-energy experience.”

Luke’s one of several acts headlining the just-opened venue. Carrie Underwood has announced a residency at the theater for December, and Luke’s fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry has a residency planned that month too.

Tickets go on sale beginning Monday, May 24 at 10AM PST. Luke’s residency starts on February 11, and continues on February 12, 16, 18, 19 and 20.

