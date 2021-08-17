‘Love You, Little Lady’: Brett Young reveals his best “dad-ing” superpower

Tommy Nelson

Now that Brett Young and his wife Taylor are parents to both their toddler, Presley, and their youngest daughter Rowan, who was born in July, it’s safe to say the two have their hands full. But Brett admits he’s perfected a dad superpower or two he hopes makes things a little easier.

“I think what I’ve realized is like the best “dad-ing” is to be able to identify mom’s needs without her having to tell you,” he explains. “Because [the mothers are] gonna take the brunt of it, especially at this age, like the baby needs mom all the time.”

“And so trying to figure out where you can insert yourself,” he continues, “and help without getting to the point where she’s like, ‘Ahh, help me!'”

“So I think at the beginning it was like taking out the trash,” Brett says, “or doing the dishes or things that I would normally do, but just making sure they were never — like there wasn’t ever a dish in the sink. The trash never got half full or things like that.”

With Presley about to turn two in October, Brett has had some time to perfect his technique.

“I think I’ve been able to watch Taylor be a mom long enough to know what she needs before she needs it,” he reflects. “And so I think that the skill set that I’ve kind of honed in on the most in the last year-and-a-half is being able to read Taylor and make sure she has what she needs from me before she has to ask me for it.”

Brett’s new children’s book, Love You, Little Lady, inspired by being a parent, comes out August 24.

