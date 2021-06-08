‘Love You, Little Lady’: Brett Young releasing children’s book

Tommy Nelson

Brett Young can now add author to his resume.

During an appearance on the Today show, the country crooner announced that he has written a children’s book titled Love You, Little Lady, scheduled for release on August 24.

Inspired by his hit song “Lady,” the book serves as a love letter to his one-year-old daughter Presley, recalling monumental moments in parenthood including hearing her heartbeat on the ultrasound, holding her after she was born and watching her take her first steps.

There will soon be another “little lady” in the Young household, as Brett and his wife, Taylor, are expecting their second daughter this summer.

“With one little one in the house already and another one on the way, we thought my wife and I could come together for a cool little venture,” he shares. “It’ll be one of the more interesting things I’ve written.”

“Lady” became Brett’s seventh consecutive #1 single when it topped the country charts earlier this year. His follow up single, “Not Yet,” featured on his new album Weekends Look a Little Different These Days, is currently climbing the charts.

