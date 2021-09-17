Loretta Lynn’s Hometown Rising concert raises nearly $1 million

Ryan Slattery

Loretta Lynn was the force behind the star-studded Hometown Rising concert, held at the Grand Ole Opry on September 14, to raise money for those impacted by the devastating floods that struck Middle Tennessee in August.

Proceeds from the show, which drew country music superstars like Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and more, went directly to the United Way of Humphreys County, with the concert netting nearly one million dollars for the worthwhile cause.

“I’ve heard from so many friends that the show Monday night that my friends put together for our community not only raised money, but it also raised spirits after a long few weeks of loss and heartbreak,” Loretta says. “I loved the performances and the stories.

“While we shared some heartbreaking images and footage from our hometown, what I saw in those moments was the resilience people have shown amid so much loss,” she continues. “We’ll all be okay as long as we continue to help one another.”

Donations can still be made by texting TNFLOODRELIEF to 44321.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.