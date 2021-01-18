Loretta Lynn gets COVID-19 vaccine

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

Loretta Lynn has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 88-year-old music icon revealed on Instagram over the weekend that she and her daughter, Peggy Jean, were administered the vaccine at a local health facility in Tennessee.

“Well, I bundled up and Peggy Jean and I rolled out of Hurricane Mills so I could get this vaccine. I’m sure glad to get it and am sure ready to put Covid in the rear view mirror!And I enjoyed the mom daughter time, too!” Loretta wrote alongside a set of photos where she’s all smiles in her winter wear, along with a close-up of her “I Got My COVID-19 Vaccine!” sticker.

Loretta isn’t the only country legend who’s been vaccinated. Family Hospital Systems shared a photolast week of Willie Nelson getting his shot.

On the music front, the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer is releasing her new album, Still Woman Enough, on March 19, featuring collaborations with Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and more.

By Cillea Houghton

