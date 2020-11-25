LoCash will keep holiday traditions rolling this year with their Christmas Bash livestream concert

Courtesy of BBR Music Group

Throwing a holiday party is a yearly tradition for “One Big Country Song” duo LoCash, and this year, they’re taking the festivities virtual. The band has just announced their Christmas Bash, which will livestream next month.

“Every year we have our LoCash holiday party and this year is no exception! Like 2020, it’s going to be different than in years past — we’re going virtual,” explains duo member Chris Lucas. “We all have so much to celebrate and want to give folks a reason to laugh and smile — and we are ready to bring that to our families and friends.”

The Christmas Bash is set for December 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Fans will have two purchasing options: For $15, you can snag a seat in the virtual “balcony,” and for $30, you can grab a “front row” seat, with the band mates being able to see and hear you throughout the show. The “front row” ticket also includes admission to a pre-show hang with the band.

LoCash has a lot to celebrate this holiday season. Not only did they score a chart-topping hit this year with “One Big Country Song,” but their current single, “Beers to Catch Up On,” is beginning to light up country radio, becoming the second-most added song to rotation last week.





By Carena Liptak

