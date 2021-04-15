Little Big Town’s Phillip Sweet tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of the ACM Awards

ABC

Little Big Town will perform “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” from Nashville’s Lower Broadway during the ACM Awards on Sunday, but they’ll be down a member: One-fourth of the group, Phillip Sweet, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Phillip came down with [COVID],” band mate Jimi Westbrook reveals ahead of the show. “Unfortunately, he’s not going to be able to be on the show with us, or any of that. But he’s hanging in there with it.”

“We talk to him every day,” adds Karen Fairchild. “And Kimberly [Schlapman] made him chicken and dumplings, and left it on the porch yesterday. So he should be healed by now.”

All three of Phillip’s band mates agree that it’ll be “weird” performing without him. “Like, ‘Who’s gonna drop down and sing Phillip’s part?’ Figuring all that out,” Karen adds with a laugh.

“But we’re going to do the best we can, because it’s such an incredible opportunity to be on the ACM show. And hopefully, the energy will be fun, I think,” she adds. “We’re going to be performing in downtown Nashville.”

Plus, the band is hoping to find a way to involve Phillip virtually, providing he’s well enough.

“If he’s up to it, he’ll make a Zoom appearance,” Karen hints.

Little Big Town are nominated for Group of the Year at the ACMs. The show airs live from Nashville on Sunday at 9PM ET on CBS.

