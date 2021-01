Pizza lovers now have the chance to eat only the crust of Pizza Hut’s original stuffed crust pizza. The Nothing But Stuffed Crust option is available from January 5th through the 7th. However, it’s only at two locations each in the Los Angeles and Dallas areas.

