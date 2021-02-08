'Life Rolls On' for Florida Georgia Line with the nostalgic "Long Live"

Big Machine

For Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On this week, as their fifth studio album arrives on Friday.

The sixteen-track collection kicks off with the duo’s latest top ten hit, “Long Live.”

“We wrote this song on the Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour,” Brian Kelley recalls, “on our bus with some good buddies, and it was a good time. Before a show, I think we were just kind of kickin’ around ideas and somebody threw out ‘Long Live’ or ‘Long Live Nights Like These’ and we were off to the races.”

From there, Brian, Tyler Hubbard, and their co-writers started a nostalgic stroll down memory lane.

“I think we just started talking about things that mean a lot to us,” Brian continues, “the simple things: workin’ hard, playin’ hard, families, good friends, good times, Walmart parking lot parties. Hey, love ‘em — always have!”

For FGL, the sentiments in “Love Live” have only intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You know, this song has taken on a new meaning for us, I think, even in the midst of these uncertain times,” Brian reflects.

“Crank it up and let’s celebrate this amazing life we do get to live!” he adds. “Let’s celebrate all the wins that we get baby.”

Life Rolls On is far from the only new music these days from FGL. They’re also climbing the chart with “Drinkin’ Beer Talkin’ God Amen” with their former housemate Chase Rice, as well as Tyler’s duet with Tim McGraw on “Undivided.”

They’re featured on the track “It’s About Time” on Russell Dickerson‘s Southern Symphony album, too.

By Stephen Hubbard

