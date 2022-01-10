“Let’s party!”: Mitchell Tenpenny extends his headlining 2 Us It Did Tour

Matthew Berinato

Mitchell Tenpenny is expanding his tour schedule.

On Monday, Mitchell unveiled dates for part two of his 2 Us It Did Tour, adding 13 shows from January through March. The new leg begins January 21 at the ACM Award-nominated venue Grizzly Rose in Denver, with stops in St. Louis, Indianapolis and Rootstown, Ohio, along the way before it wraps up March 5 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Alana Springsteen joins as the opening act.

The tour originally kicked off in 2021, and last year’s dates included Mitchell’s headlining debut at the Ryman Auditorium in his hometown of Nashville. The trek is named after his song “To Us It Did,” from his latest EP, Midtown Diaries, which also features the viral hit “Truth About You.”

“Seeing our fans scream back our songs & especially ‘Truth About You’ was so special on the first half of the tour. I’m so excited to extend this tour and live it again,” Mitchell shares in an Instagram post. “Get your tickets…let’s party!!!!!!”

Visit Mitchell’s website for a full list of dates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.