“Let’s go girls”: Kelsea Ballerini is remixing her “hole in the bottle,” with help from Shania Twain

Kelsea Ballerini and Shania Twain began teasing…well, something on Twitter earlier this week, each cryptically posting the same string of three wine glass emojis without any context.



Then, when Kelsea ended her 2020 CMAs performance of “hole in the bottle” with Shania’s trademark rallying cry, “Let’s go girls,” fans started thinking that something was definitely afoot.

Now, Kelsea’s sharing more details about what she and the ‘90s country legend have in store. Wednesday night, the singer revealed that she’s planning to drop a remix of her Top 20 hit with Shania on Thursday night.

“They say don’t meet your heroes…unless your hero is Shania Twain,” Kelsea explains. “Then meet her, know her and make music with her. She’s inspired me in every way and has become a mentor and friend and added some major sass and spice to ‘hole in the bottle’ the way only Shania could.”

Shania adds that the pair’s friendship dates back 2017, when they shared a stage at Stagecoach.



“We’ve had a chance to catch up over a glass of wine a couple times since. We’ve also sent pieces of songs back and forth to each other, and I have to say, she’s an incredible raw talent,” the singer says. “I love ‘hole in the bottle.’ It really speaks to my own sense of humor, and it was so cool to get to do it with a friend.”

The new remix of “hole in the bottle” will be out at midnight, but you can pre-save it now.

time to spill the wine…hole in the bottle with @ShaniaTwain out tomorrow at midnight est🍷 https://t.co/qJE8yO2BvH pic.twitter.com/zcnSoCCIJh — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 12, 2020





