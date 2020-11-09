Lee Brice tests positive for COVID-19, not attending CMA Awards

Curb Records

Lee Brice has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not perform at the CMA Awards on Wednesday.

A representative for Lee confirms to ABC Audio that he tested positive for the virus before being onsite for rehearsals for the show in Nashville, though he says he isn’t experiencing symptoms and is in “good spirits.”

Lee will self-quarantine at home until his doctor deems it safe for the quarantine to be lifted.

Lee was supposed to perform his and Carly Pearce‘s hit duet “I Hope You’re Happy Now” during the ceremony. The song is nominated for Musical Event of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Song of the Year. Charles Kelley will now perform “I Hope You’re Happy Now” in his place with Carly.

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line also announced Monday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19. FGL has now also been pulled from the performers list on the CMA Awards website.

The CMA Awards will take place without an audience but the performers, presenters and nominated artists and their guests will be onsite, and physically distanced, when the show airs from the Music City Center on November 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

