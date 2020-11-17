Lee Brice shares soaring rendition of "Go Tell It on the Mountain"

Curb Records

Lee Brice will “Go Tell It on the Mountain” in his passionate rendition of the holiday classic.

In honor of the holiday season, the country star is lending his voice to a cover of the spiritual song that dates back to the 1860s.

There’s a sense of urgency at the beginning of the track, with a rush of guitars that introduce the song. Lee’s soaring voice shines throughout, carrying the message that feels like an anthem, with a chorus of voices behind him.

“I have been wanting to do my own version of one of my favorite Christmas songs!,” Lee says. “So excited to have been able to do it over this time at home! Hope folks love it as much as I do.”

“Go Tell it on the Mountain” comes days before the Friday release of Lee’s new album, Hey World.

By Cillea Houghton

