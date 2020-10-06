Lee Brice is "going strong" as "One of Them Girls" stays at number one

Curb Records

Lee Brice remains steady on top of the country charts with “One of Them Girls.”

Lee sits in the number-one spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart for the second consecutive week, marking his first song to top the chart for two weeks in a row.

It’s also his third consecutive #1 — following “Rumor” and his duet with Carly Pearce on “I Hope You’re Happy Now” — and his eighth hit overall.

“Two weeks and still going strong?! Well I guess you know you’re writing with some great songwriters when you get a two-week number one!” Lee says in a statement, acknowledging co-writers Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson and Ben Johnson.

“One of Them Girls” is the lead single off Lee’s forthcoming album, Hey World, set for release on November 20.

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” has also scored Lee and Carly three nominations at the 2020 CMA Awards for Song of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Video of the Year.

By Cillea Houghton

