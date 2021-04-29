Lee Brice, Ashley McBryde bring home Association of Independent Music Publishers awards

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Lee Brice and Ashley McBryde were two of the artists honored by the Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) at a ceremony that took place Wednesday night, during a socially-distanced event at Nashville’s Listening Room Cafe.

Lee’s “One of Them Girls” was named AIMP’s Song of the Year, and he accepted his plaque onstage with co-writers Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson and Dallas Davidson, according a post on the singer’s socials.

“One of Them Girls” came out as a single in early 2020, and was included on the track list for Lee’s latest project, Hey World.

Meanwhile, Ashley took home the title of Artist-Writer of the Year, an award she accepted in person. The “Martha Divine” star also performed during the ceremony, as did Carly Pearce, Hardy, Jon Pardi, Maddie & Tae and more, according to Billboard.

AIMP’s Songwriter of the Year award went to Hillary Lindsey, who has penned hits for the likes of Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, Little Big Town and Tim McGraw. The title of Rising Artist-Writer of the Year went to Ruston Kelly, a country and Americana star who was also formerly married to Kacey Musgraves.

