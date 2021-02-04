Lee Ann Womack celebrates 20 years of “I Hope You Dance” with new merch line supporting charity

Ebru Yildiz / courtesy of Shore Fire Media

It’s been 20 years since Lee Ann Womack released her signature single ,“I Hope You Dance,” which was a chart-topping hit at country radio as well as the 2001 CMA Single of the Year.



To celebrate the anniversary, Lee Ann is launching a brand-new line of merchandise, including a selection of T-shirts, mugs and even a mask that reads “I Hope You Dance (6 Feet Away).”



20 percent of the net proceeds from the “I Hope You Dance” merch line will benefit Music Health Alliance, a network that supports the music community worldwide. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting the live music industry, the Music Health Alliance has been working to provide critically needed resources as well as mental health services.



In 2017, Lee Ann released her ninth and most recent studio album, The Lonely, The Lonesome & the Gone. The project earned her two Grammy nominations.